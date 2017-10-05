Yabbies dive into new season of swimming competition

The Cobar Yabbies Senior Men’s Swimming Club had their first competition swim of the season on Tuesday night at the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool.

With the water temperature still only a cool 20 degrees Celsius, competitors were quickly in and out of the water for each of the four handicapped events.

In the 30metres Freestyle, the first event of the night, last season’s club champion Murray Harland started this season where he left off and swam spot on his nominated time to finish well in front of the rest of the field.

Bob Clark was second with 0.19 seconds off his nominated time and Doug Rorke was third on 0.23.

In the 50m swim Scott Toomey finished with the best time of 0.22 seconds off his nominated time.

Clark was once again in second place on 0.31 and Harland was narrowly behind in third place on 0.34.

Although well outside his nominated time, Harland finished with the best time in the 100m event.

He swam to within 2.62 seconds of his nominated time to win from Chris Powell (3.53) and Toomey (6.41).

The Brace Relay novelty event was won by Colin ’Butch’ Eves and Powell when they finished within 0.25 seconds of their nominated time.