MCHU women make the difference

Man Chest Hair United (MCHU) continue to dominate the Mixed Indoor Soccer competition at the Youthie scoring a massive 25 points in their win over Peakaroos last Wednesday.

Taking full advantage of the two points awarded to female players, MCHU players Shannon Purton (six goals) and Bianka Jacobson (three goals) added 18 to the total.

Other scorers for MCHU were Ben Turton, Jade Buckman and Shane Eickenloff (two goals each) and Josh Brown with one goal.

Christos Karageorgos and Ben Anderson scored for Peakaroos.

In the earlier game The Mixers scored a 9-2 win over CSA.

Marc Cummins found the back of the net twice for The Mixers with Jason Foster, Carrieann O’Hagan, Jimmy Martin and Nick Buckman all scoring one each.

Akwasi Amponsa scored twice for CSA and Nathan Chembe netted one.