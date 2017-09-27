Darts dominance for Barflies and Gophers in 2017

The Empire Barflies and Golfie Gophers are the 2017 Darts champions after grand final games were played last Wednesday at Cobar Bowling & Golf Club.

Empire took the A grade title after defeating Golfie Spearchuckers.

Brian Sylvester (100, 100, 103, 138) had a great night for the Empire Barflies with team mates Craig Youd (100, 100) and Craig Jones (100, 100) also featuring in the high scorers list.

Brett Miller (132) and Tony Brown

(100, 121) scored well for the Golfie Spearchuckers.

The B Grade match saw the Gophers get the upper hand over their fellow Golfie team, the Razorbacks.

Tequila Hooker (103) and Chris Hooker (100) were the highest scorers for the

Golfie Gophers and helped their team to the win.

Golfie Razorbacks team member Paul Cohen’s 121 and 101 scores were not quite enough to get his team over the line.

The highest peg outs for the night went to Tony Brown (68) and Kylie Tiffen (48).