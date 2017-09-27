Improvements ahead for Dalton Park

Cobar Shire Council will receive $50,000 in state government funding to revitalise Dalton Park.

Council’s director of corporate and economic development Angela Shepherd told The Cobar Weekly the funds will help update playground equipment and make improvements to the area.

She said while Drummond Park was council’s top priority there were also opportunities to make improvements to other local parks.

“Dalton Park is the next playground on the list.

“Playgrounds are very expensive things to build and maintain, so council is always seeking grant assistance to bring these projects forward,” Ms Shepherd said.

Dalton Park was eligible under the Government’s Social Housing Community Improvement Fund.

Ms Shepherd said council is looking at installing more playground equipment and new softfall at Dalton Park, as well as adding a barbecue, tables and chairs and potentially building toilet facilities.

“The equipment there has slowly been removed when it no longer meets the standards.

“There are a lot of kids in that area of town and whilst we are currently concentrating on upgrading Drummond Park, the opportunity arose to improve Dalton Park earlier than we had planned—through this grant,” Ms Shepherd said.

“We are looking at putting in some sports equipment in the area, like a soccer goal or a hit up wall or a netball ring, so it’s a place to run around,” Ms Shepherd said.

“We want to make it a family gathering place.

“It is a really large area and it’s all about using it more,” Ms Shepherd said.

Last year council installed a raw water system to the park to reduce maintenance costs.

“The project aims to bring people together, increase use of the park, provide somewhere for passive and active recreation and improve the service to the residents of that area,” Ms Shepherd said.

Minister for Social Housing Pru Goward said the grant program provided one-off grants up to $50,000 for physical improvements close to social housing communities or at facilities frequently used by social housing tenants.

“We are proud to fund projects that will improve local community infrastructure in regions right across New South Wales.”

Projects considered for funding improved community facilities; enhanced open space; improved resident safety; increased accessibility for older people or people with a disability; and allowed for integration between social housing and the surrounding community.