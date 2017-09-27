Class of 2017 wraps up schooling life

September 27, 2017

 

The Year 12 Class of 2017 at Cobar High School wrapped up 13 years of schooling last Friday with an official presentation ceremony. The students will commence their HSC exams next month. Pictured are the class (back row) Drea Dowling-Allan, Joel Nash, Emily Carswell, Grace Proudlove, Jye Robinson, Patrick Hallcroft, Ashley Trudgett and Andrew Rorke, (middle row) Caleb Finney, Charlee Davis-Banks, Jessica Nicholson, teacher Kym Sutton, Stephanie Mitchell, Zainab Khan, Katherine Dennis, Britney-Lee Fazulla, Chloe Coleman, (front row) Jacob Manns, Tarlia McDermott, Connor McLeod, Owen Potter and Keely Gordon. Absent from photo: Tarmika Garbutt, Wiaan Oosthuizen and Padraic McElhone.

Cobar High School celebrated the outgoing 2017 Year 12 class at a Presentation Ceremony last Friday.

Year 12 students were recognised for their achievements throughout the year with a number of awards handed out.

Jessica Nicholson received a number of awards for her academic achievements including Outstanding Achievement in Mathematics General 2, Business Studies, Legal Studies and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education; a Progress & Application award for English Advanced; plus a Principal’s Award for Welfare & Discipline and an Outstanding Attendance Award.

Jye Robinson received the special Aurora College Graduation Certificate for Physics as well as Merit Certificates for High Achievement in English Standard, Chemistry, Hospitality; a Progress & Application award for Mathematics; and a Principal’s Award.

Relieving deputy principal John Carswell presented Academic Awards to the students who came first in their subject areas including Stephanie Mitchell (Mathematics, Biology and Community and Family Studies); Tarmika Garbutt (Work Studies and Construction); Connor McLeod (English Advanced and Ancient History); Katherine Dennis (Mathematics General 1); Zainab Khan (Visual Arts); Joel Nash (Metal and Engineering); Wiaan Oosthuizen (Industrial Technology Timber); Grace Proudlove (English Studies); and Andrew Rorke (Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation).

Other students who received Progress & Application awards included Emily Carswell; Connor McLeod; Ashley Trudgett; Chloe Coleman; Katherine Dennis; Patrick Hallcroft; Britney-Lee Fazulla; Jacob Manns; Padriac McElhone;  Tarlia McDermott; Stephanie Mitchell; Wiaan Oosthuizen; and Grace Proudlove.

CHS relieving principal Shane Carter presented Welfare and Discipline Principal’s Awards to Emily Carswell, Katherine Dennis, Britney-Lee Fazulla, Connor McLeod, Stephanie Mitchell and Owen Potter.

Sporting awards were also handed out to Connor McLeod (Swimming), Emily Carswell (Cross Country) and Andrew Rorke (Western Region Athletics).

 

