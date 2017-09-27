Class of 2017 wraps up schooling life

Cobar High School celebrated the outgoing 2017 Year 12 class at a Presentation Ceremony last Friday.

Year 12 students were recognised for their achievements throughout the year with a number of awards handed out.

Jessica Nicholson received a number of awards for her academic achievements including Outstanding Achievement in Mathematics General 2, Business Studies, Legal Studies and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education; a Progress & Application award for English Advanced; plus a Principal’s Award for Welfare & Discipline and an Outstanding Attendance Award.

Jye Robinson received the special Aurora College Graduation Certificate for Physics as well as Merit Certificates for High Achievement in English Standard, Chemistry, Hospitality; a Progress & Application award for Mathematics; and a Principal’s Award.

Relieving deputy principal John Carswell presented Academic Awards to the students who came first in their subject areas including Stephanie Mitchell (Mathematics, Biology and Community and Family Studies); Tarmika Garbutt (Work Studies and Construction); Connor McLeod (English Advanced and Ancient History); Katherine Dennis (Mathematics General 1); Zainab Khan (Visual Arts); Joel Nash (Metal and Engineering); Wiaan Oosthuizen (Industrial Technology Timber); Grace Proudlove (English Studies); and Andrew Rorke (Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation).

Other students who received Progress & Application awards included Emily Carswell; Connor McLeod; Ashley Trudgett; Chloe Coleman; Katherine Dennis; Patrick Hallcroft; Britney-Lee Fazulla; Jacob Manns; Padriac McElhone; Tarlia McDermott; Stephanie Mitchell; Wiaan Oosthuizen; and Grace Proudlove.

CHS relieving principal Shane Carter presented Welfare and Discipline Principal’s Awards to Emily Carswell, Katherine Dennis, Britney-Lee Fazulla, Connor McLeod, Stephanie Mitchell and Owen Potter.

Sporting awards were also handed out to Connor McLeod (Swimming), Emily Carswell (Cross Country) and Andrew Rorke (Western Region Athletics).