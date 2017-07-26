Related Articles
NDIS workshop encourages people to make own decisions
A workshop held in Cobar yesterday aimed to help locals better understand the choices they have under the new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). My Choice Matters, an independent non-government organisation that works with people with a disability and their families hosted the workshop. Course facilitator Gloria Boyle said the […]
Newey’s future use to be put under the microscope
A draft of the Newey Master Plan will be presented to councillors at Cobar Shire Council’s Ordinary Meeting tomorrow. Council’s director of planning and environmental services Garry Ryman provided councillors with a report on the draft plan on June 21 however the matter was deferred for discussion at last month’s […]