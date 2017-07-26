Camels score six tries to secure victory

The Cobar Camels recorded a well deserved 39-24 win over the Brewarrina Brumbies in the Western Plains Rugby match at Ailsa Fitzsimmons Memorial Oval on Saturday.

The fourth placed Brewarrina Brumbies came to Cobar with a full strength side ready to play however, they came up against a Camels team that was determined to win following strong performances against the competition’s top three sides in previous weeks.

While Cobar set the game alight with six wonderful tries, it was the Camels’ defence and their forwards who contained Brewarrina’s pack that proved to be instrumental in winning the game, stifling any momentum the Brumbies tried to create.

The game started with the Camels parked in their own half before a breakout run by Wiaan Oosthuizen ‎got the Camels into Brewarrina’s territory. They then however lost control of the ball and turned it over to Brewarrina.

When Brewarrina tried to break out themselves, they only managed to throw it into the hands of a wily Peter Finn who strolled over from close range to score. (Or if you ask Finny, he’d say it was more like a 40m run!)

The conversion was missed.

Brewarrina replied not long after with a converted try.

The Camels however kept their composure with strong on-field leadership and hit back with a kick by Oosthuizen setting up a magic try to Jayden Martin which was converted by Claude Beitz.

The Brumbies attacked again and scored but failed to convert leaving the scores level.

Cobar finished the half with another kick pass, this time from Loma Atua to a flying Travis Schintler who scored in the corner.

The try was not converted but Cobar had a 17-12 lead at half time.

The Cobar side was determined to score

first in the second half and a break from 10m out by Finn then sent Oosthuizen away for a spectacular 90m try which was converted by Atua.

Brewarrina then started to play catch up rugby and tried the Cobar tactic of the kick pass‎, but only managed to kick it to Oosthuizen who sprinted away for his second try.

Brewarrina, to their credit, did not give up.

Led by Rory Finlayson they came back to within five points of the Camels however the Cobar team remained composed.

Cobar earned a penalty 30m out which was kicked by Atua to stretch their lead beyond one try.

The final play of the day was again special.

This time Kody Martin took control and executed a perfect box kick from 50m out to set up Oosthuizen who crossed for a well deserved hat trick of tries for the match.

Martin converted for a final score of 39-24.

Cobar was brilliantly led by captain Jake Harbison while their halves, Kody Martin and Jayden Martin, were spot on all game with their kicking options.

Best and Fairest points went to Taufao Taufao who had another solid game, Zach Finn, Oosthuizen ‎and Peter Finn.

This week the Camels travel to Coonamble and they will be looking to replicate their first round win they recorded against Coonamble back in May.

