Local cadet represents Cobar unit in national challenge

Cobar Cadet Unit 221 Cadet Under Officer (CUO) Jye Robinson recently joined other cadets from all around Australia to compete in the Chief of Army Challenge Team (COACT) event.

The COACT is an annual event in which sees Australian Army Cadet Battalion teams from every state in Australia compete against each other.

Cobar Cadet Unit 221 leader Colleen Boucher, Captain (AAC) said this experience was a peak achievement that is only offered to cadets with seven years experience in cadets.

“The challenge this year was held at Puckapunyal Military Training Area in Victoria,” Captain Boucher told The Cobar Weekly.

“The challenge tests the ability of the states against each other in the skills they have learnt whilst they have been in the Australian Army Cadets.”

As one of 10 cadets, CUO Robinson represented NSW in various challenges including: navigation, an obstacle course, water activities, knots and lashing, weapons handling, a Weapons Training Simulation System, observations, first aid and team exercises.

CUO Robinson commented that even though it was cold, hard, wet and muddy he’d enjoyed the experience and had a fantastic three days competing at the COACT.