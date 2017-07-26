CSA gives Cobar a look inside a local mine

Related Articles
An air service for Cobar is gaining altitude
Regional Express (Rex) subsidiary Air Link, will offer regular commercial passenger flights to Cobar commencing at the end of the month. Air Link Chief Operating Officer David Brooksby confirmed on Monday that it will be offering Regular Public Transport (RPT) air services between Cobar and Dubbo which will connect with […]
Glencore puts CSA on the market
Glencore has announced that the CSA Mine will go on the market after reportedly receiving a number of offers for the mine. The international mining giant made the announcement on Monday afternoon, saying Cobar’s CSA Mine and the Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile would both commence the sale process. […]