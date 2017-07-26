CSA gives Cobar a look inside a local mine

July 26, 2017 tcwadmin 260717, Front Page, Local News 0
CSA Mine held a Visitor’s Day on Saturday with a large crowd excited to visit the mine site, which is usually off limits to the public. Many families enjoyed the experience with mining demonstrations, surface tours, free food, supplier displays as well as machinery which the children could sit in and explore. An estimated 460 people took part in the tours with more than 500 visiting the site. Pictured is Mark Gunnulson demonstrating the use of a air leg driller in front of an intrigued crowd. ▪ Photo contributed

Related Articles