Sparks beat Hot Shots in netball top of the table clash

In what was mostly a closely contested game, Sparks finished as winners over Hot Shots in Cobar Netball Association’s top of the table B Grade encounter on Saturday at Ward Oval.

Hot Shots took an early 13-6 lead in Saturday’s game before Sparks fought back to level the score to 20-all at half time.

Sparks’ strong play continued in the third quarter where they skipped out to a four goal lead before an exceptional final quarter which saw them win by an 11 goal margin, 41-30.

Hot Shots’ centre court dynamo Pip O’Donnell collected the game’s Best and Fairest three points with Steph Baker (Sparks) awarded two points and Sam Vaka (Hot Shots) collected one point.

In the other B Grade matches played on Saturday, Brush Stop bounced back from an early two point deficit to eventually beat their opposition, All Sorts, by a 13 goal margin, 44-31.

Mystics finished with a big tally of 58 goals to win their match against Here 4 Beer who showed improvement throughout the match to finish with a tally of 10 goals.

Sharpe Shooters won their match on a forfeit from Wii Not Fit.

In A Grade DCS Divas started strongly and had a 10 goal lead at the end of the first quarter in their match against the Pumpettes.

The Divas continued to dominate the game to finish with a comprehensive 59-30 win.

Although they worked hard all game, Desert Peas surprised themselves when they finished with a 42-25 win over The Heat with Desert Peas’ shooter Kate Russell commenting that they game had seemed to be much closer.