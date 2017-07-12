Cobar’s junior netballers compete at State Age carnival

Three of Cobar’s junior netball players, Allira Hurst, Hannah Carroll and Madasan Taylor competed at the Netball NSW State Age Netball carnival at Campbelltown from July 1-3.

The State Age Championships, one of the largest female sporting events in the Southern Hemisphere, was first held in 1968.

This year’s event attracted 44 teams representing 10 associations in five age groups.

The Cobar Netball Association/Cobar Blues Netball Club was unable to field a junior team for this year’s competition and so Allira and Hannah joined the Glen Innes Under 14s side to contest Division 4 while Madasan played with the Leeton Under 15s team, also in Division 4.

Playing in the centre court with her Leeton team, Madasan got plenty of court time playing Wing Attack and Centre.

They recorded five wins on Day 1, four wins on Day 2 and two wins on Day 3 of the competition to finish 5th overall in their pool of 18 teams. Leeton coach Maree Kelly described Madasan as a “little pocket rocket” on the court.

Lining up with Glen Innes, Allira and Hannah recorded four wins on Day 1, two wins on Day 2 and finished strongly to record six wins on Day 3.

They finished 8th overall in Division 4 out of 21 teams.

Both coaches have praised the girls’ Cobar coach Amie Hill who they said had prepared the girls very well which made for a smooth transition into their respective teams.

All three have been invited back to play with their teams next year.