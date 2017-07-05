Mini Masters fundraiser hailed a fantastic day

The COHOE Roosters Club hosted a Mini Masters rugby league tournament in Cobar on Saturday in support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

The fun day attracted a good crowd of supporters and spectators to Tom Knight Memorial Oval with all games played in the spirit of Masters games which has a focus on fun.

COHOE, Cobar Old Boys, Ivanhoe, Bourke and Hay teams of older, semi-retired and non-competitive players and officials lined up on Saturday afternoon to provide some great entertainment. They were also joined by some younger players, with local rugby league star, Kyle Loughran, helping out on several occasions to make up numbers on the field.

Loughran finished the day with a record haul of five tries which earned him the Man of the Series award.

Following the men’s rugby league games, a Ladies League Tag game was contested (at a much faster pace than the men’s games).

The Half Plucked Hens, headed up by Lisa Travis, included some former great Cobar touch players including Vicki Fullagar and try scorer, Tania Kosef.

The ‘old girls’ more than matched it with their much younger Young Chicks opposition.

In true Masters tradition, all games were declared draws.

The day was finished off with a footrace with players handicapped according to age (they were given one metre per year head start). Front marker, Glenn ‘Pop’ Spinks finished as a narrow winner over his sister Vicki Fullagar.

The COHOE Club made a donation from the day to local nurses, Lisa Travis and Beau Webster, who have been fundraising for the RFDS.

On Monday, the pair was still counting the takings from Saturday night’s fundraiser at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club held after the Masters tournament and, including their Larapinta Trek fundraising, they had reached a total of $40,000.