Under 10s fired up in the second half

The Cobar Junior League teams came up against Wellington and Dubbo sides in their away games in the Dubbo & District competition on Saturday.

The Cobar Under 10s bounced back from a flat start in their match against Wellington and came out firing in the second half.

However the damage had already been done and Cobar went down 40-14.

Tries for Cobar were scored by Reece Josephson, Jaxon Burke and Jack Rogers with Reece converting one goal.

Nate Martin was the team’s Players’ Player while the Coach’s Award was shared between Henry Knight and Reece Josephson.

The Under 12s went down 40-0 up against a well drilled Dubbo City team. Lilly Hunt was the team’s Players’ Player and Aaron Dinnerville earned the Coach’s Award.

Despite being beaten 52-0, the Cobar Under 14s put up a good fight in their match with Dubbo City on Saturday.

This team is starting to come together really well and matched their opposition for the first 30 minutes. The final score doesn’t truly reflect how well the Cobar boys actually played. Zane Taylor was the team’s Players’ Player while Ben Griffiths collected the Coach’s Award.

The Cobar Under 15s were also beaten by Dubbo City 62-8.

Ashley Davies and Seb Best were Cobar’s try scorers. Dylan Gaydon and Ashley Davies both collected the Coaches’ Awards.

There was a good crowd of parents and grandparents cheering on the Mini players on Sunday. Last week’s Players of the Match were Tommy Knight and Jess Rogers.

In the Under 9s game, the Players of the Match awards went to Jacko Eves and Kai McCosker.

Mini League will now take a break for the school holidays. The Under 10s and Under 15s will take on St John’s in Dubbo this Saturday while Under 12s will play Warren at Warren.

The Under 14s team has a bye.