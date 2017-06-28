Water upgrades ahead

Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries and Cobar Shire Council Mayor Lilliane Brady have announced the tender for the construction of Cobar’s replacement Water Treatment Plant had been awarded to Laurie Curran Water Pty Ltd.

“The council, at its recent Extraordinary Council Meeting, approved the recommendation of the Tender Evaluation Committee to award the Contract for the Design, Construction and Commissioning of the new 8M/L per day Water Treatment Plant,” Cr Brady said.

Mr Humphries said the government was very excited to support Cobar’s new Water Treatment Plant.

“It will ensure that the town has a safe and secure source of drinking water now and into the future,” he said.

“The NSW Government is committed to building water infrastructure that allows regional communities to expand and grow, and so we are proud to contribute a total of $15.55 million to this fantastic initiative.”

This project will involve building a new Water Treatment Plant to replace the existing plant, which is operating beyond its capacity.

In addition to constructing a new plant, works will include building new access roads and pipelines, decommissioning the existing plant and modifying the plant’s storage pump.

These upgrades are being largely funded by the NSW Government, with $7.8 million coming from the Resources for Regions program and $7.75 million from the Water Security for Regions program. Both programs sit under the NSW Government’s Restart NSW Fund. A further $200,000 has been provided by Cobar Shire Council, which is also managing this project.

Mayor Brady said a new plant will support the current and future demands of the Cobar community, and promote the productivity and growth of local industries.

“Cobar’s new plant will be able to do this for the community, as it will have the capacity to treat eight megalitres of water a day.

“This will have a big impact, with a higher quality of water, while also laying the groundwork for Cobar’s future growth,” she said.

“Mining is big business in Cobar. By building a better Water Treatment Plant we are providing this industry with the infrastructure it needs to continue expanding, while also making it possible for more mining families to live in Cobar, rather than commuting to the area in the weeks that the mines are in operation.”

Mr Humphries said the upgrade will give the Cobar community greater economic and water security in the face of drier conditions in the coming years.

“The current plant has particularly struggled during the warmer months of the year.

“This has often resulted in water restrictions and, more significantly, a real risk that the community might have to resort to expensive, makeshift solutions, such as carting water into town.

“Thanks to this superior Water Treatment Plant, Cobar can be confident that they will be able to withstand future drought conditions, while also boosting local jobs and the local economy.

“Estimates suggest that the construction works will create 30 new jobs, with up to 53 additional roles generated in the long term.

“The total regional output is estimated to increase by up to $28.2 million.”

Construction is expected to take 65 weeks.