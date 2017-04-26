Travis named in Western Rams League Tag team

Cobar’s Lisa Travis captained her Castlereagh ladies League Tag team to a win at the Western Rams Cluster Carnival in Parkes on Saturday and also earned herself a Western Rams representative jersey.

Travis, along with her Cobar Roosterettes team mates Zoë Harland and Jenna Fullagar, made history on Saturday with the team recording its first win over Group 11 at cluster level in their three years of playing in the competition.

The 2017 Castlereagh side was made up of 15 players from Cobar, Dunedoo, Coonabarabran, Warren, Baradine, Gilgandra, Coonamble and Gulgong.

While the team has had a number of training sessions over the past month, it wasn’t until Friday night that the full squad came together for a final training session before their two cluster games on Saturday.

Playing at five-eighth, Travis was a standout player in Castlereagh’s first round 12-4 win against Group 11.

A smart footballer that can read play well, Travis was an outstanding leader and did a great job of getting the best performances out of her young team mates on the field.

Harland was also a standout in her first game with Castlereagh on Saturday and playing at fullback, she helped to direct the team from the rear.

Her accurate kicks in play put plenty of pressure on their Group 11 opposition and early in the match, it was a pass from Harland that put team mate Sheridan Lillyman into a gap, for Castlereagh to put their first points on the board.

Harland then added the extra two with her successful conversion.

It’s the second successive year the two Cobar Roosterettes players have played at representative level.

Last year the pair was part of the Group 11 side having qualified for the team before Cobar had moved to the Barwon Darling Cup competition.

Jenna Fullagar, in her first appearance at League Tag representative level on Saturday, did not disappoint and proved to be a very handy addition to the Castlereagh team in both defence and attack.

Playing in the centres, Fullagar recorded successive line breaks to constantly put pressure on the Group 11 defence and constantly gained valuable metres for Castlereagh each time she touched the ball.

Castlereagh’s 12-4 win over Group 11 saw them qualify for the grand final against Group 10.

Travis and Fullagar once again had great games while Harland, who had sustained an injury in the first match, had considerably less time on the field.

Despite Castlereagh scoring the game’s first try, Group 10 continued its unbeaten record in the League Tag championship, and claimed a fifth consecutive title after accounting the gallant Castlereagh outfit 30-10.

Travis will now line up with the Western Rams side to take on Monaro at Cowra in three weeks.