Conditions were good for second round of Tri-Series event

It was a beautiful day for motorbike riding and spectating on Saturday which helped to attract a good field of riders for the Cobar Auto Club’s flat track event.

The flat track (or dirt track event) was the second round of the Copper City Tri-Series competition.

There were plenty of young nipper riders, with too many for just one class and so the club ran two exhibition classes for the event.

One of the nipper riders, Beau Elder, had a run in with the wall, but he bounced back and it was good to see him back out on the track and riding in the next round.

The results from each of the competitive classes were:

50cc High Powers—1st Clay McDonald 125 points, 2nd Blaire Drady 110 and 3rd Mackenzie Eves 100.

65cc 7-9yrs—Blake Fairey 119 (Gilgandra), Zach Snudden 116 and Bayley Bruce 96.

The lead changed several times within each round as Blake and Zach challenged each other for first place.

65cc 10-12yrs—Bella Fullagar 125, Chase Parker 110 and Molly Fairey 100.

85cc 9-11yrs—Kaeleb Saunders 118, Kinsley Woods 113 (Condobolin) and Gage Walker 102.

85cc 12-15yrs—Burke Williams 116 (Dubbo), Ruby Williams 104 (Dubbo) and Jack Fazulla 75.

Junior Ladies—Caitlin Norris 125.

Junior Lites—Luke Dinnerville 122, William Ambrose 109 and Dylan Boland 104.

Senior Lites—Matt Davies 125 (West Wyalong), Ray White 110 and Matt Wood 92 (Condobolin).

Senior Opens—Matt Davies 122, Clinton McDonald 113 (Forbes) and Wayne Blenkiron 96 (Dubbo).

All Powers—Matt Davies 120, Clinton McDonald 111 and Lawrence Fairey 104 (Gilgandra).

Over 35s—Clinton McDonald 119, Lawrence Fairey 116 and Wayne Blenkiron 98.

Jordan Bruce, Corey Norris and Jack Fazulla are hopefully not too sore after their crashes on the night.—contributed