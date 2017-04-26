Dreary weather doesn’t deter 14 CATS from competing

The Cobar Athletics & Triathlon Squad (CATS) held a duathlon event on Sunday morning with 14 competitors taking part.

The scratch event began with a pack start and competitors could choose to complete run/ride/run/ride/run event (with three 1.2km runs and two 4km bike ride legs) as an individual or in a team.

The overall winner was Chris Freeman who competed as an individual and finished in a time of 33 minutes 53 seconds.

Just behind in second place was Scott Brown who was returning to the sport from a knee reconstruction. Brown finished with a great time of 34.13.

Third across the line was Raymond Jones in a time of 38.33.

Tanya Gilbert was the next individual home (and also the first female) in a time of 38.40.

In the teams event, Team Legs with runner Hannah Young and rider Chris Deighton, was the first to finish with a time of 34.35.

In second in the teams event was Team JAB, with Alex Eves doing the run legs while Ben Griffiths rode. Their combined time was 38.53.

The third placed team was Team Huxxey with Kylie Lynch and son Jacob Lynch sharing the riding while Xavier Kershaw completed the run legs.

They finished with a time of 48.05.

The club’s next event is a fun run next month in aid of mental health support group, Batyr.