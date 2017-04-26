Robynne Morton had a great week on the golf course

Robynne Morton started off a great week of golf by taking out last Wednesday’s women’s golf Stroke event by carding a score of 68 net.

Susan Goonrey was the runner-up on 71 net and was also the C Grade Nearest the Pin competition winner on the 8th hole. Ann Dunn’s score of 75 net gave her third place.

Morton and Dunn shared the putting prize with 24 putts each with Morton also picking up the B Grade Nearest the Pin prize on the 15th hole.

The Landmark Russell-sponsored Stableford event on Saturday was a clean sweep for Morton after scoring a wonderful 41 points, well clear of her nearest rival in the field of 14.

Morton also won four out of the five Nearest the Pin prizes on offer.

Marlene Wynd was the runner-up with 34 points followed by Geraldine Francisco (32), Susan Goonrey (31) and Daphne Cross on 30.

The other Nearest the Pin prize on the 15th hole went to Angela Fryer.

There was a good roll up on Sunday with 18 players vying for the vet’s Mabel McKenzie stroke game.

Daphne Cross’ score of 74 net secured her the win from Sally Bannister and Susan Goonrey, who both finished with 75 net.

Pam Sikora, Fay Hardwick and Chrissy Gilligan had to be separated by a countback when all carded 76 net. Angela Fryer finished further back with 78 net.

Once again the putting prize was a tie with Sikora and Goonrey each having 23 putts.

Gilligan and Hardwick picked up Nearest the Pin prizes on the 8th and 15th holes respectively.

Today is a Canadian event with a draw for partners. The women’s KENO Four-Ball-Best-Ball Par qualifying round will be played on Saturday so would-be players should make sure they have a partner lined up for this event. A three person Ambrose, sponsored by the Empire Hotel, is scheduled for Sunday so partners also need to be sorted for this day.

Tee-off time for all sponsored games is 12 noon.—T’d Off