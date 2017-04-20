Easter gymkhana and enduro

Cobar Auto Club members Greg Prisk, Ruby and Burke Williams attended the Eulo Easter Gymkhana & Enduro on the weekend. They had fun on Saturday competing in the gymkhana events with Ruby finishing third in the “Go Slow” event showing off her balancing skills learnt at club coaching sessions. Greg came 1st in the “Pairs Bending” before entertaining the spectators by falling off! The riders then got serious on Sunday, competing in the three hour enduro event. Greg took the lead early and was able to hold on to win his Iron Man Class with a total of 10 laps while Burke rode well to finish 3rd in his Junior Class. ▪ Photo contributed