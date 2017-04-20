Wilkin and Lord qualify for NSW 4BBB playoffs

Garry Wilkin and Darryn Lord’s second place in the NSW Four-Ball-Best-Ball men’s golf tournament played on the Cobar course on Sunday has qualified them to compete at the NSW 4BBB playoffs.

The pair finished as runners-up to Stewart Fraser and Alec Fraser but with the father and son pair not available, Wilkin and Lord will represent Cobar at the NSW tournament.

Back in third place was the team of Mark Fraser and Max Phillips with Bill Fugar and Peter Brien finishing 4th.

The individual winner on the day was Jay Egan followed by Alec Fraser.

Nearest the Pin prizes were claimed by Alec Fraser on the 3rd hole; Phillips on the 7th and 15th holes; Lord on the 8th and Egan on the 11th.

Bian Smith was the winner of the Good Friday Stableford event with Max Phillips finishing second and Peter Brien was back in third place.

Nearest the Pin shots were recorded on the 3rd hole by Mark Fraser and on the 15th by Scott Mayne.

Dean Dunne took out Saturday’s Monthly Medal Stableford game relegating Bill Fugar (2nd), Jarrod Marsden (3rd) and Max Phillips (4th) into the minor placings.

Nearest the Pin prizes went to: Tristan Rex (3rd and 8th holes); Garry Wilkin (11th); and Peter Brien (15th).

Bill Fugar won Monday’s Stableford competition with Peter Brien finishing as the runner-up.

Back in third place was Alec Fraser with Max Phillips once again in the mix finishing 4th.

Nearest the Pin shots were recorded by

Will Brown on the 7th hole and Brien on the 15th.

A Stableford will be played for the Landmark Russell Day tournament this Saturday.

On Sunday a Stroke game is set down for the second round of the Captain’s Trophy competition.—This article has been compiled with information from The Hooker.