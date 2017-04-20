Anyone for a hit of tennis?

The Cobar Tennis Club held a family fun night at the Bathurst Street Reserve courts last Wednesday. Games were played using modified nets which the club will also be using for their upcoming ANZ Hot Shots program. Budding young tennis players took part in a range of activities which helped them to develop basic skills such as correct grip, ball control and body movements. Following the afternoon games there was a movie night with families bringing their own chairs, bean bags and picnic blankets. They also enjoyed a sausage sizzle and popcorn. ▪ Photo contributed