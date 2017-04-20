Cobar riders at Hermidale and Euabalong gymkhanas

Cobar had a good representation of riders competing at the annual Hermidale Gymkhana over the Easter weekend and also at the Euabalong Team Penning and Gymkhana the weekend prior.

Every junior Cobar rider came home with multiple ribbons from the various ring and sporting events at Hermidale.

James Stockdale rode his horse Digger well to finish as the Champion Senior Boy Rider and Tayla Toomey on Oakey also took out Champion Senior Girl Rider title.

At the Euabalong Team Penning and Gymkhana event Cobar riders Kristy Stockdale, Tara Toomey, Kerrilie Peatey and Cameron Cutting along with junior riders, James Stockdale, Tayla Toomey, Lana Bishop, Kody Maloney and Chloe McMurray had great success with all winning ribbons in their sporting events.

James had a near perfect run around the barrels to finish first in the Junior Barrels event with a speedy time of 19.24 seconds.

Up against a huge turnout of competitors, two of the Cobar Teams took out 1st and 2nd places in the Open Team Penning.

Kristy Stockdale, Kerrilie Peatey and Cameron Cutting were lucky to find and peel out their three red collared steers easily.

They penned them in a super fast time of 37 seconds to win the event.

In second place was the team of Lana Bishop, Tara Toomey and Kerrilie Peatey with Lana cutting out two of the yellow collared steers and Tara picking up the third to pen them in a good time of 57 seconds.

Unfortunately the Junior Team Penning event was scratched due to the unexpected large amount of competitors and organisers ran out of time to complete this event.

This was Euabalong’s first gymkhana event in 17 years and, judging by the amount of competitors, it sure was a great success.

The grounds looked great and the committee put on a great show.

With White Cliffs Rodeo and Gymkhana coming

up, along with a number of local shows, Cobar horse riders are going to be kept very busy!—contributed