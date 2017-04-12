NBN works underway to get Cobar connected this year

The National Broadband Network (NBN) installation is well underway in Cobar and is set to be available to residents in August this year.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has welcomed an announcement of a new program that will enable consumers to access more information on the speeds and experience they can expect from the broadband services over the NBN.

The Broadband Performance Monitoring and Reporting program, which will be implemented by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), will collect performance data from around 4,000 volunteer customers who access the NBN through various retailers.

Mr Coulton said the program will provide consumers with clear and independent information of the actual speeds being delivered by the retailers.

He said collecting and publishing of information about the speed and reliability of broadband packages will help consumers choose a plan that is right for them.

He said publishing of the information should also encourage retailers to compete on the quality of their broadband plans.

The ACCC website will soon have information on how NBN consumers can sign up to take part in the program.