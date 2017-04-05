Lady golfers battle 38 degree heat

A small group of women golfers faced the 38 degree heat for a Stroke game last Wednesday.

Fay Hardwick came out on top with 74 net followed by Ann Dunn (75 net) and Geraldine Francisco was third with 82 net.

Hardwick also won the putting prize with 23 putts for the 18 holes.

While many lady golfers made the trek to Louth on Saturday there were still good numbers for the Stableford event at home with 11 players enjoying the cooler weather.

Daphne Cross was the eventual winner of the home game after a three-way countback from Karen Walsh and Chrissy Gilligan after all ladies posted 32 points.

Ann Dunn was next best with 31 points.

Barb Barklimore and Chrissy Gilligan picked up Nearest the Pins prizes on the 8th and 11th holes.

Over in Louth on Saturday 12 teams contested the Cobar Ultra Finish scramble sponsored by Geoff ‘Herbie’ Dunne.

Home course knowledge rang true for the Fraser family when all were in the prize circle.

Alec and Jody Fraser, along with Tom Good, were the overall winners of the day.

Darryn Lord, Wayne ‘Tweet’ Josephson and Scott Mayne were the runners-up while Stewart, Serena and George Fraser came in third.

Di McLeod, Sue Phillips and Sue Goonrey were the ladies team winners and Dale Dunkley, Tina Gordon and Robynne Morton were the mixed team winners.

The last group also picked up a prize and included Angela Fryer, Julie Livingston and Joy Josephson.

The small greens at Louth proved to be a challenge and no one came close to the pins on either the men’s or women’s designated holes.

Tom Good took out the straightest and longest drives prizes for the men while Narelle Green won the longest drive and Jannine Wilkin had the straightest drive for the ladies.

The hospitality shown on the day in Louth will surely bring back more golfers for this unique event next year although ‘sock guards’ are highly recommended by the amount of ditched burr ridden socks in the bins after the event!

On Sunday a Par game took place back home on the Cobar course with Robynne Morton winning the day with an even card.

Pat Polack and Marlene Wynd had -3 and Ann Dunn -4. Angela Fryer won the Nearest the Pin prize on the 3rd hole and Pam Sikora was the closest on the 15th.

Today is a Stableford game while a Stroke game will be played on Saturday.

There’s been a change to the women’s golf program book and a graded Stableford is now set down for Sunday.—T’d Off