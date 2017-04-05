Good turn out for club’s first dirt track event of the season

The Cobar Auto Club held their first event of the Copper City Tri Series Dirt Track competition on Saturday night with riders contesting 11 classes along with a Peewees exhibition.

Logan Coombe won the Senior Open and Senior Lites but was pipped for first place in the All Powers class by Clinton Macdonald.

Macdonald also finished in front in the Greybeards class (riders 35 years and older).

Luke Dinnerville was the man to beat in the Junior Lites division and Caitlin Norris grabbed the winner’s trophy in the Junior Ladies class.

Jack Fazulla was out in front in the 85cc 12-15 years class and Kaeleb Saunders finished in first place in the 85cc 9-11 years division.

Chase Parker won his 65cc 10-12 years class and first home in the 65cc 7-9 years age group was Beau Bailey.

Macka Eves laid claim to the 50cc High Powers title.

Riders will return to the track on April 22 for Round 2 of the Tri Series competition.