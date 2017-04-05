Junior Rugby League season gets underway

The Junior League 2017 season kicked off on Saturday with the Cobar club hosting Narromine and Dubbo teams for Round 1 of the Dubbo & Districts Junior Rugby League competition.

A big enthusiastic team of Cobar Roosters Under 10s were first out on the field on Saturday morning to take on the Narromine 10s team.

With the home side having a tonne of reserves on the bench and Narromine arriving light on players, some of the Cobar juniors joined the Narromine side to help them out.

The Narromine big boys came out hard and had run in a couple of converted tries before the Cobar team put first points on the board.

The Cobar side, led by Reece Josephson, found their feet shortly before half time and started to tackle hard and run straight and were only just beaten 26-20 on the final siren by the visitors.

The Cobar Under 12s unfortunately had a false start to their season but did claim a win after a notified forfeit from Narromine.

The Cobar Under 14s team was beaten by Narromine 34-10.

The side showed a great improvement from last season which can be attributed to good numbers at training, a couple of positional changes and recruitment of key players in the off season.

This side played some great football, particularly in the second half and will be one to watch this season.

The Roosters Under 15s played an 11-a-side game against Dubbo City.

The new look Cobar team gelled well on the field to beat the Dubbo visitors 24-20 in a thriller of a game.

All four teams will be on the road this week for Round 2 travelling to Dubbo to take on the St John’s Gold team in all four grades.