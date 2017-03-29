Netball season gets underway with a knock out competition

The new season of the senior women’s netball competition got underway on Saturday with the Cobar Netball Association holding a knock out competition to help with grading.

Club president Haylee Prince said the knock out day went well, apart from the hot, humid weather that hung around late on Saturday to present an extra challenge to netballers, some of who had not played for more than a season.

Prince said the standard of play in all matches was pretty good, with one team, BrushStop, finishing the day undefeated.

“All of the games were close,” Prince said.

“It’s made it hard for the executive committee to grade them.”

The committee met on Monday afternoon to make a final decision as to which teams would play in which grade with five teams selected to contest A Grade while the remaining eight sides will be in B Grade.