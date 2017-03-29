Red wins a grand final thriller

The Red team (pictured above) won the Indoor Junior Soccer Mids grand final on Thursday night at the Cobar Youth & Fitness Centre. The Mids match between Red and Blue was a thriller. With just two minutes on the clock, and Red holding a narrow 3-2 lead, it was still anyone’s game. The Red side fired up and finished the game with two late goals to sew up a 5-2 grand final win. In the earlier Juniors match, Blue finished as 2-0 winners over Yellow while Yellow dominated their Seniors grand final game to win 5-2 over Blue. First, second and third place medals were presented to the division’s winners after each of the three grand final games.