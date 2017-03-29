The first Stroke was a tough one

The women’s golf first Stroke game of the year proved to be a tough one.

It was played on Saturday in warm, humid conditions with only nine golfers contesting the event. Ann Dunn held off Angela Fryer and Fay Hardwick in a three-way countback after all carded 77 net for the day.

The A Grade putting winner was Angela Fryer, B Grade was won by Ann Dunn and Marlene Wynd took out the C Grade title.

Di McLeod scored 33 points in Sunday’s Stableford event to rack up another win for the year. Close on her heels were Geraldine Francisco and Fay Hardwick who both posted scores of 32 points.

Robynne Morton and Fay Hardwick were Nearest the Pin winners.

The Stableford game played last Wednesday was taken out by Ann Dunn with 32 points ahead of Fay Hardwick on 31.

Sue Phillips was third with 30 points.

As only the front half of the course was open after the rain, lady golfers went around the same six holes three times with a Nearest the Pin prize on the 8th hole up for grabs each time. Sue Phillips picked up one pin and Robynne Morton scored a double being closest on the other two occasions.

Today is a Stroke game and a Stableford will be played on Saturday.

There is plenty of interest for the Cobar Ultra Finish Three Person Ambrose to be staged at Louth on Saturday with many golfers making the trip.

This is sure to be a great day with cooler weather conditions predicted so golfers should get their teams organised ASAP.

On Sunday, after a sleep-in due to the end of daylight savings, a graded Par game is scheduled for the women’s competition.—T’d Off