Swimming club’s season’s best season

The Cobar Swimming Club 2016/2017 season came to an end last week with a presentation night closing the season on Wednesday.

In addition to announcing the swimming champions for the season a number of perpetual trophies were handed out.

Jair Apaza was the first recipient of a new award, the Colleen Martin Junior Achiever of the Season.

The Norm Higgins Most Improved Swimmer of the Season was Bayleigh Young.

The Tom Knight Encouragement Award was presented to Mimi Clark.

Leo Wrigley collected the KML Industries Junior Sportsperson trophy while the Bunyan Family trophy went to Raymond Jones as the club’s Senior Sportsperson.

The Highest Point Scorer of the Season was Makaila Gordon which earned her the Brian Howell trophy.

Cobar Swimming Club’s hard working committee members, Liz Anderson and Aaron Davey were joint winners of the Eric and Audrey Martin Clubperson of the 2016/2017 season award.