Roosterettes looking good going into 2017 Barwon Cup competition

The Cobar Roosterettes women’s League Tag team was on the road again on Saturday headed for Dunedoo to get in some more pre-season games ahead of the 2017 Barwon Darling Cup competition.

Coach Rachel Garland said while not at full strength, the Roosterettes however managed to rally up a side to contest the carnival with some players playing out of their normal positions.

“The girls took a little bit to get the day started after going down in the first game but by the second game they had found their feet and the momentum was great,” Garland reported.

“There was plenty of talk happening and a great team spirit.”

The Cobar side narrowly lost their first game to their hosts Dunedoo, 8-4 with Tanya Gilbert the Cobar try scorer.

The Roosterettes convincingly won their second match against Trangie 16-4.

Tries were scored by Bianka Jacobson, Lisa Travis, Zoë Harland and Tyler Chiswick.

In their third game, the 3rd and 4th place decider, the Roosterettes easily accounted for Coonabarabran 16-4.

Jacobson, Travis, Brianna Watson and Bourke recruit Layci Birmingham scored Cobar’s tries.

“Highlights of the day were Brianna Watson and Zoë Harland making a few breaks and gaining plenty of metres,” Garland said.

“Jennifer Mitchell played really well in all three games in both attack and defence.

“Nikki Gilbert was another standout especially in the third game, making good runs and doing a few good dummy balls and getting through the line. I was really happy with everyone’s games on Saturday and the efforts put in by all,” Garland said.

Warren finished as overall winners with Dunedoo second and Cobar third.

Following the carnival, three Cobar players, Lisa Travis, Jenna Fullagar and Zoë Harland were selected in the Castlereagh Representative squad.