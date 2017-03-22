Wines2Mines trio receive a warm reception at end of ride

Immediately after finishing their three day 360km charity ride on Monday night Brad Lawrence, Jade Buckman and Chad Buckman were already talking about next year’s ride.

The Wines2Mines trio arrived in Cobar on Monday night (spot on their estimated arrival time of 6pm) having ridden 360km from Griffith to raise funds for the Cancer Council and the Batyr mental health support group.

All three, who had never ridden this distance before, said at times the going was tough, but they enjoyed the ride and were pleased with their efforts.

All three breezed through Day 1 where they had a good tail wind and flat roads. Day 2 was the toughest day where they battled strong headwinds, big hills and heat and didn’t finish until 7pm. Then on Day 3 they set off in rain which they had to endure for about four hours of the ride along with a strong cross wind.

“It just goes to show that if you set a goal, as crazy as it is, you can do it,” Jade said.

When Chad was asked what kept him motivated on the ride, he replied: “The people that have cancer, they can’t take a day off, that was what motivated me,” the 12 year old said.

Brad said the hardest part of the ride was keeping up with Chad. “He wanted to sprint every session,” Brad said.

Brad said they had raised over $5,000 for their charities and he was keen to make it a bigger and better public event next year.