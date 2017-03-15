Ann Dunn was in the golf mix all week

Fay Hardwick was the winner of last Wednesday’s women’s golf Stableford game inching out Ann Dunn by one point.

Hardwick scored 27 points while Dunn recorded 26. Geraldine Francisco was next on 24.

Hardwick also picked up a Nearest the Pin win on the 3rd hole and Robynne Morton collected the prize for the 11th.

A Par event on Saturday saw Angela Fryer the only player in the black recording a score of +1. Ann Dunn was the ‘bridesmaid again’ with -2 and Di McLeod came home with -3.

Chrissy Gilligan and Fryer picked up Nearest the Pins prizes on the 8th and 15th holes respectively.

The best numbers for the week were recorded in Sunday’s Stableford when 12 golfers took to the course.

Chrissy Gilligan’s 37 points put her in top spot while Di McLeod sealed second place on a countback from Karen Manns. Both finished on 34 points.

Ann Dunn was in the mix again taking 4th position after carding 30 points.

Nearest the Pins prizes were awarded to Fay Hardwick on the 3rd hole and Chrissy Gilligan on the 11th.

This week starts off with a Par game today and again on Sunday. A Stableford is scheduled for Saturday.—T’d Off