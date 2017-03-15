Consistency pays off for swimmer

Consistency paid off for swimmer Anita Hodgkinson at the Mermaids senior women’s competition swim on Sunday night.

Hodgkinson finished second in all three of the events contested to finish the night with 15 championship points.

She ran second to Zoë Harland in the 30m handicapped Freestyle event with Harland finishing 0.31 seconds off her nominated time while Hodgkinson’s time was 0.34.

Makaila Gordon was third on 0.61.

Harland (0.07) was also ahead of Hodgkinson (0.16) in the 50m and Nikki Davey finished in third place on 0.38.

Gordon (0.50) was out in front of Hodgkinson (0.75) in the 100m swim while Alex Eves finished in third place (1.84).

Hodgkinson finished the night with a total of 15 championship points while Harland had 14 and Gordon collected 13 points.