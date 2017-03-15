Cobar’s Shell team is the best in NSW

When it comes to service, the Cobar Shell Auto Port has been recognised as Shell’s best service station in NSW.

Cobar Shell Auto Port’s site manager Annie McLaughlin said she was very proud to have received the People Make The Difference Real (PMTDR) Shell program best in NSW award, which recognises the best stations throughout Australia.

She said the win did however come as a bit of a surprise.

“They announced it last Thursday night at a gala dinner at Taronga Zoo which I attended.

“I had no idea that we’d won until they called out Cobar,” Mrs McLaughlin said.

As part of the PMTDR program, Mrs McLaughlin explained each site is inspected by Shell head office personnel four times a year.

They are also judged once a month by a mystery shopper to keep them on their toes.

Sites need to be compliant in all facets of the business and staff must maintain a high standard inside the shop as well as outside in the driveway, the toilets, and surrounds.

Mrs McLaughlin said in addition to having good fuel and oil sales, excellent customer service also plays a big part in how the award is judged.

“We work hard to keep the place nice neat and tidy, and to give great customer service with a smile.

“Customer service is very important in any business,” she said.

“That’s one area that we can have an edge over our competitors.

“We might sell similar products for the same prices, but if we can make our customer service outstanding, that gives us the edge over our competitors,” Mrs McLaughlin said.

It’s the second time the Cobar station has won an PMTDR program award having previously won the national award in 2013.

Mrs McLaughlin said the Cobar team will continue to provide high standards and will aim to win the national award next year.

“I have an absolutely awesome team,” she said.