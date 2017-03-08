Unprecedented rain at Nymagee

The streets of Nymagee were awash late Saturday afternoon when a storm dropped an unconfirmed 200mm of rain on the district. (The Bureau of Meteorology reports only 3.6mm.) The photo above is taken from the front of the Nymagee Metropolitan by publican Darren Taylor. He said they had six inches of rain in about half an hour while the neighbours across the road had seven to eight inches. Mr Taylor said that the roads and air strip have been stripped down from the storm water run off. Nymagee resident Lynette Bartholomew recorded 200mm in two hours. “I don’t want that again,” Ms Bartholomew said on Facebook.