CSA wins Twenty/20 grand final despite a poor start

Despite getting off to a poor start with their openers dismissed for ducks and the team being all out in the 18th over, CSA recovered to beat Endeavor by 14 runs in Friday night’s Twenty/20 cricket grand final.

CSA won the toss and elected to bat first.

They had a disastrous start with big hitting openers Robbie Mitchell and Dean Dunne both quickly dismissed for ducks.

It was then left to middle order batsmen Thinus Els (30 not out) and David Watson (25) to resurrect their innings.

Endeavor bowlers Clay Neale (3/11), Travis Buckman (2/23), Matt Russell (2/27) and Michael Furner (1/7) took the bulk of CSA’s wickets with CSA dismissed in the 18th over for a total of 102.

Endeavor’s run chase started well with opener Clay Neale (18) and Michael Furner (40) who batted at No 4, giving their team some hope.

However neither batsman succeeded in creating any lasting partnerships and were unable reach the relatively low target set by CSA.

Endeavor’s last batsman was dismissed in the 19th over for 88, 15 runs short of claiming a win.

CSA’s best with the ball were Tadgh Waugh (2/8), Thinus Els (2/23) and Pat Dillon (2/25).

Furner was named Player of the Grand Final.

Jake Harbison finished with the Most Runs for the season while John Daly collected the Most Wickets in the 2016/2017 competition.

CSA’s Thinus Els was named Twenty/20’s Player of the Year.

An interesting record was set in this season’s competition with the huge total of 86 ducks recorded.