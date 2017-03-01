Police seize drugs and an illegal firearm
Police arrested a 47 year old Cobar man following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Cornish Street on Thursday.
During the home search police located a significant quantity of cannabis leaf, along with cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, a firearm and ammunition.
The man was taken to Cobar Police Station where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug; cultivating a prohibited plant; possession of a prohibited drug; unauthorised possession of a firearm; and unauthorised possession of ammunition.
He was refused bail and is to appear before Bourke Local Court later this month.