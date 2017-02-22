Minor premiers MEC win A Grade grand final

Minor premiers, the MEC Moose Knuckles, took out this year’s Mixed League Tag competition A Grade title while Allsaints claimed the B Grade crown on Saturday night at Tom Knight Memorial Oval.

In a replay of last season’s A Grade grand final game, MEC once again beat their Laundromat Scrubbers opposition.

The match was very entertaining with both teams trading tries for the entire game.

Both sides finished the match having scored four tries each but with MEC’s female players having scored three of their four tries, it proved to be the winning difference. (Female tries are worth two points.) Bianka Jacobson, Alex Hernando and Nikki Davey, along with Jay Egan, ran in MEC’s tries while Jedd Watson (3) and Chris Deighton (1) crossed for the Scrubbers.

The final score was 7-4.

In the B Grade game played earlier in the night the Cobar Concrete team struggled to field a full team and could only muster six players for the grand final.

Their Allsaints opposition had players aplenty and lent Cobar Concrete some additional players so the match could go ahead.

Allsaints ran out 13-4 winners with Georgia Wilson 2, Laura Barnes 1, John Best 2, Bonnie Fullagar 1, Bryce Rixon 1, Trent Fullagar 1 and Callum Worth 1 scoring their nine tries.

Cobar Concrete’s four tries were all scored by Kody Martin.

The end of season presentations followed with individual awards for Most Tries going to Laura Ah See (Laundromat Scrubbers) and Madasan Taylor (Junior League) who were tied on nine tries apiece for the ladies while Nick Buckman (Mixers) took out the men’s Most Tries title with 14 tries for the season.