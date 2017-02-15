Two new Mermaids welcomed to pool

The Cobar Mermaids Women’s Swimming Club welcomed two new faces to their handicapped event on Sunday night at the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool.

It was however one of the club’s founders, Tanya Gilbert, who was the star of the night.

Gilbert finished the night with a hat trick having won the 30m, 50m and 100m handicapped Freestyle events.

Gilbert won the 30m with a time of 0.28 seconds off her nominated time.

Nikki Davey was second (0.41) and Bianka Jacobson was third (1.65).

Gilbert was just 0.08 seconds off her time in the 50m swim.

Jacobson (0.47) was second and new swimmer Carmen Koller (0.94) was third.

Gilbert was well out in front in the 100m event and finished within 0.75 seconds of her nominated time.

Davey was second (2.50) and Jacobson, swimming way too fast, was 7.88 seconds too quick of her nominated time.

Gilbert grabbed 18 championship points for the night with Jacobson adding 14 to her tally and Davey picked up 13 points.