Cobar bowlers feature at Hillston

Cobar Bowling & Golf Club bowlers Bian Smith and David Knight featured in the Hillston Summer Pairs Tournament at Hillston on Saturday.

Smith and playing partner, Clint McCormack from Hillston, won the final 10-4 over Knight and his Hillston partner Bruce McKenzie.

The Cobar pair were part of an 11 strong Cobar Bowling & Golf Club contingent who contested the annual Summer tournament in very warm 39.4 degrees conditions at Hillston on Saturday. The heat however didn’t affect the bowler numbers with 48 players from Hillston, Cobar, Griffith, Lake Cargelligo, Yenda and The Rock taking part this year.

During the tournament players contested three games of 10 ends with the best four teams progressing to the semi finals. The winners of both semis then played a six ends final.

Meanwhile back home on the Cobar Golfie greens, the semi final of the club’s Pairs Championships will be played this weekend.