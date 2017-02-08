Clubs to collaborate for Extreme Bulls Rodeo

An exciting new style of rodeo is in the planning for late March and it’s expected to be an action packed, crowd-drawing affair.

The Cobar Rodeo Committee held their annual general meeting last Wednesday

night at the Empire Hotel and elected a new committee.

David ‘Crocket’ Brown has taken on the role of president; Shirley Mitchell is the vice president; and Cassey Brown is the group’s secretary/treasurer.

Mr Brown said the committee has already commenced the planning of an Extreme Bulls Rodeo to be held next month as a late afternoon/dusk event.

“The Extreme Bulls concept started out in the USA and there’s now a franchise in Australia which travels around on a circuit,” Mr Brown said.

The event is affiliated with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA).

“The riders compete on the circuit and earn points.”

Mr Brown said the APRA had approached the Cobar Rodeo committee to host one of the circuit events in an effort to further promote the sport in Western NSW.

“The difference to a regular rodeo event, like what has been held in the past in Cobar, is that there are no ‘timed events’ so that means no roping, barrel races etc.—just bull/bronc riding,” Mr Brown said.

He said the competition will be tough and he doesn’t expect that many riders will be able to hang on for the full eight seconds.

“It’s the best stock, the best bull-riders, bare back riders and saddle bronc riders in three to four hours of non-stop entertainment,” Mr Brown said.

“They’re really rough bulls so there are plenty of spills.

“It’s a really entertaining style and should bring a good local crowd as well as a lot of visitors to town,” Mr Brown said.

The event will be held at the Dalton Park Horse Sports Complex next month.

Mr Brown said the Cobar Rodeo, Cobar Pony Club and Cobar Miners Race Club committees are working together to make the event happen and are hoping to make it an annual event.

“There are still opportunities for sponsors to get on board and support this community event,” Mr Brown said.