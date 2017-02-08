New teachers are ready for a big 2017 at St John’s School

St John’s Primary School had three new teachers begin teaching at the school on Monday for the start of the 2017 school year.

Susanna Gericke has worked at the school casually since August 2016 and has taken on a full time role this year.

Susanna moved to Cobar from Perth

with her partner and will teach a Year 1/2 class.

Roslyn Lawrie has made the move from Orange to Cobar after graduating from her teaching degree in December.

She will be in charge of a Year 3/4 class.

Catherine James has come to Cobar this year from Nyngan.

Cobar is her first posting and she’s

looking forward to working with her Year 1/2 class.