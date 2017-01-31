No better way to celebrate Australia Day

While it may not be everyone’s idea of how to celebrate Australia Day, 24 locals started their day off last Thursday by completing a triathlon.

The Cobar Athletics and Triathlon Squad (CATS) coordinated a senior triathlon as part of this year’s Australia Day activities which attracted 12 individual competitors and four teams.

The scratch event consisted of a 300 metres swim, a 10km bike ride and 2km run.

First over the line in a time of 37 minutes 48 seconds was Jade Buckman from the Misfits team. (Makaila Gordon had earlier completed the team’s swim while Thomas Jones anchored their bike leg.)

They collected the JKM Dynamic Fitness Fit Group prize as the first team across the line.

The first Individual Male to finish and collect the Gumnut Gifts Gifted Male prize was Alistair Travis with a time of 38.25.

Chad Buckman was runner-up in the Male Individual category and collected the Red Earth Real Man prize with a time of 39.07.

His sprint to the finish saw him finish just ahead of Aaron Davey on 39.09.

Trudy Griffiths won the Gumnut Gifts Gifted Female prize as the first finishing female.

Trudy completed the course in a time of 40.21.

In second place was Johanna Strahl (43.49) to collect the Individual Female BrushStop

B-Rush To The Stop runners-up prize.

Zoë Harland was third in a time of 47.27.

Winning the team’s runners-up prize, the Stationery Essentials ‘Essential Team’ award was the JAB team of Jason Toomey, Ben Griffiths and Alex Eves in a time of 39.51.

Team Titans (Lauren Urquhart, Liam Richardson and Ryan Urquhart) finished third in the teams category in a time of 44.21.