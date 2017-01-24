New manager has plenty of experience with public pools

The Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool has a new manager with Murray Flynn taking over the role on Boxing Day.

Prior to coming to Cobar, Mr Flynn has worked for a number of years doing pool maintenance in West Wyalong for the L&R Group (the company which has the management contract for the Cobar pool).

The Cobar pool is however Mr Flynn’s first experience at managing a swimming pool.

“I am a fitter and turner by trade and I have worked in mining for most of my life,” Mr Flynn said.

Mr Flynn reports that the pool attendance has been “great” since he took over and he hopes that will continue.

“I want to make sure the pool has a fun atmosphere as that is what people come down here to enjoy,” Mr Flynn said.

He said he’s still finding his feet in the job but he’s already started doing a few repairs around the grounds and improving the lawns.