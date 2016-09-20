Cobar golfers feature in NSW Veterans event

A number of Cobar golfers competed in the NSW Veterans Sand Green Fourball Championships played at Narromine over the weekend.

The event attracted a good field of 59 golfers from all over NSW from 15 different clubs.

The final day of play was cancelled after heavy rain eventually forced the closure of the course.

The 36 hole Championship event was reduced to 18 holes with Cobar’s Peter Brien and Bill Fugar finishing third with a score of 29.

Former Cobar golfer Bruce Mitchell and Neil Ashdown from Narromine, with a score of 31 were the winners.

There were no competitions played on the home course over the past week, once again due to rain. The games set down for this week (barring rain) are a Stableford for the Monthly Medal competition on Saturday and another Stableford for Sunday.

The Manildra Open is on this Sunday, barring wet weather. (The Nyngan Open has been cancelled.)—This article has been compiled with information supplied by The Hacker.