Roosters season success

The Cobar Roosters Senior Rugby League Club celebrated on Saturday night what ended up being one of their most successful seasons in the past 10 years.

After being thrown out of Group 11 at the start of the year for not being able to field the requisite four teams (Under 18s, Reserve Grade, First Grade and Ladies League Tag), the club had an uncertain future, however they made the most of their debut season in the Barwon Darling competition.

At Saturday’s 2016 presentations at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club, the Roosters celebrated the success of their Roosterettes winning the inaugural Ladies League Tag competition and also their First Grade side making it to the grand final.

During the evening players were presented with their jerseys along with a number of team and club perpetual awards.

The Coaches Awards went to Codi Mackay and Vincent Willis with Players’ Player awards going to Nikki Davey, Bobby Schofield and Kody Martin.

League’s Best Forward was Rohan Lloyd and their Best Back this season was Robert Childs.

League Tag’s Most Consistent Player was Jennifer Mitchell and their Most Dedicated was Zoë Harland.

The Daryle Bannister Memorial trophies for the Rookie of the Year were presented to Brianna Watson and Rohan Lloyd.

The club’s Most Consistent Forwards for 2016 were Elodie Manns and Tim Hillam.

The Norm Armstrong Memorial Trophy for Most Consistent Back was collected by Jenna Fullagar and Rob Childs.

The club’s Most Improved Footballer of the season was Natalie Barnes.

Kody Martin and Taylah Good were named as the Players with the Most Potential.

The Barry Fox Memorial trophy for Most Dedicated Club Player went to Rachel Garland and Vincent Willis.

The Most Tries of the season were scored by Taylah Good (with 11 tries) with Rob Childs finishing with the Most Points for the season on 58.

The club’s Most Consistent Footballers were Zoë Harland and Tim Hillam.

Zoë Harland and Lisa Travis, who were named in the Group 11 League Tag side this season, were recognized as the club’s Representative Players of the Year.

The Robb Gilligan Memorial trophy for Junior Clubman of the Year was shared by Blade Hall and Patrick Hallcroft.

The Tom Knight Memorial shield for Clubman of the Year was earned by Ben Trudgett.

The Christine Brown shield for League Tag’s Best & Fairest went to Lisa Travis and the First Grade Best & Fairest player of the season was David Watson.

The Eric Martin Memorial Trophy for the Club’s Best & Fairest was shared by Lisa Travis and Matt Shepherd.