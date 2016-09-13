Golfers make the most of wet course

Once again the weather played havoc with scheduled golf competitions last week with only the front six holes open for play in the women’s competition on Wednesday.

Three goes around for a Par game to make up an 18 hole competition proved tough going with the long grassy fairways unable to be mowed for a couple of weeks now, and that’s not even mentioning the conditions off the fairways.

Sally Bannister won the day from the nine starters finishing with a score of -4.

Ann Dunn was next with -5 and she also had the Nearest the Pin shot on the 8th hole.

Pat Polack finished in 3rd place with -6.

This week is not looking too promising either with rain predicted yet again.

Today is supposed to be a Stroke game with a normal Stableford on Saturday (not an Irish Medley as per the program book).

Sunday’s game is a Stableford as well as the Albert Open if the rain hasn’t “dampened” another bus trip.

As the season is drawing to an end there are quite a few games that need to be played that have been washed out including the Vet’s Open and the President Versus Captains Day.

Revised dates for both events will be posted on the golfers’ notice board at the club as soon as they have been decided upon.—T’d Off