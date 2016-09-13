Pointy end of the darts season

The darts competition has got down to the pointy end of the season with elimination and qualifying finals played last Wednesday night.

In the A Grade qualifying final Golfie Gophers finished on top defeating the Empire barflies 6-3 while in the elimination final RSL Outlaws won 6-4 over Golfie Spearchuckers.

In B Grade Western Benchwarmers were victorious in the qualifying final after beating Golfie Razorbacks 6-5.

In the B Grade elimination Grand Roosters won on a forfeit from Grand Poachers.

The semi finals will be contested tonight.

In A Grade the Empire Barflies will come up against the RSL Outlaws while in B Grade the Golfie Razorbacks will test their skills up against the Grand Roosters.