Sheepdog trials brings top handlers to Cobar

The 2016 Cobar Sheepdog Trials were run over three days last week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) with 19 handlers and 120 dogs taking part.

There were some top handlers among them including Mick Hudson, who brought 11 dogs with him, and finished as the aggregate winner with a score of 697.

Tony Elliott, with his dog Dunns Scuddley, had the highest scoring run of the weekend with a near perfect score of 99.

Mick Hudson and MGH Meg won the Open Trial with a combined score of 187 over two rounds.

One point behind in equal second place were Peter Oxley with Rivlin Caesar and Tony Elliott with Dunns Scuddley.

Mick Hudson and Perangery Marg were 4th on 166 and back in 5th place was Pip Hudson and Kiwi Golda on 135 points.

Frank Singleton and MGH Blackie took out the Improver class wining with a score of 177.

Singleton also placed 4th in this class with Clarke Dog and a score of 85.

Mick Hudson and Coshie Leesa were second (175) and Daniel Stephens and Lindsay Kady were third with 89 points.

Gary White and Broken River Becky won the Novice class, finishing with the highest score of 174 over two rounds.

Mick Hudson and Coshie Leesa were second (168) with Peter Oxley and Rivlin Caesar 3rd with 159.

Back in 4th place was Pip Hudson and Longerview Brim on 132.

In Saturday afternoon’s Dog High Jump competition Peter Miller’s Bundy jumped 7ft8in to win.

Second was Paul Elliott’s Twoey, in 3rd was Frank Singleton’s Tom and 4th was Robyn Elliott’s dog Pepper.